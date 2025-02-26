-
There’s been little word from the higher ups within the U.S. Forest Service about the thousands of people who’ve recently lost their jobs, and the impacts this could have on the 193 million acres of USFS land across the country – until now.
-
Thousands of federal workers nationwide have been fired as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce. The firings have largely targeted probationary workers in their first year. But many fear more cuts are coming. Wyoming Public Radio’s reporters have been working to confirm what’s happening here in the state.
-
The Trump administration is moving quickly to reduce the government workforce. Federal workers with connections to Wyoming speak about how they’re impacted by the layoffs.