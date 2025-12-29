Wyoming to receive $205M from federal Rural Health Transformation Program

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming will receive $205 million in federal funding as part of the Rural Healthcare Transformation Program. This is the state's first-year award from the $50 billion initiative that's set to dole out grants through 2030.

The program was created by the Republican-backed spending and policy package signed into law in July.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Wyoming’s share will help cover:

Chronic disease prevention and behavioral health;

Sustain Critical Care Access hospitals across rural Wyoming;

Sustaining access to labor and delivery services in rural communities;

Innovative approaches to care delivery and payment models;

Workforce development and training;

Technological and consumer health solutions; and

IT advances and technical assistance.

“I am excited for what this award means for health care in Wyoming, particularly for our rural communities across the state,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in the release. “Thanks to President Trump, Wyoming now has a unique opportunity to help address some of our state’s most challenging rural healthcare issues like hospital viability, EMS sustainability, OB care, and bolstering workforce.”

“I would like to thank all of the Wyomingites who participated in town halls, online meetings, and the survey across the state,” Stefan Johansson, state director of health, said. “While there are a lot of details inside this award that we are still reviewing, I am confident we will be able to move forward with implementation in the coming months.”

The state health department crafted Wyoming’s application for funds based on feedback gathered at town halls across the state, as well as an online survey. That feedback informed what became the state’s four main priorities: funding to increase access to basic care, building the healthcare workforce, improving people’s health and using technology to bring care closer to home, Johansson told Wyoming Public Radio this fall.

The funding comes as thousands of Wyomingites will soon see their monthly payments for health insurance double after Congress didn’t renew enhanced premium subsidies for plans on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

More Wyomingites may also lose Medicaid coverage due to changes in eligibility requirements and the end of automatic enrollment.

That could mean more uninsured Wyomingites, putting more financial strain on hospitals.

Rural Health Transformation Program

The Rural Healthcare Transformation Program will allocate $50 billion to approved states over the next five years, with $10 billion available each year starting in 2026 through 2030.

Half of the funding will be distributed equally among states.

The other half will be awarded based on each state’s application. “Those factors include individual state metrics around rurality and a state’s rural health system, current or proposed state policy actions that enhance access and quality of care in rural communities, and application initiatives or activities that reflect the greatest potential for, and scale of, impact on the health of rural communities,” according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which is administering the program.

The first-year awards announced Monday will go to every state, ranging from $147 million to $281 million and averaging $200 million.