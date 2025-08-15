Bridger-Teton’s most important plan missing former lead planner

The Bridger-Teton National Forest’s former forest planner Dominique Brough resigned in April after taking a DOGE resignation offer.

The position would typically lead the ins and outs of editing and structuring an approximately 500-page document guiding management of over 3 million acres, potentially for decades. The collection of research and writing is done by a range of specialists including hydrologists, wildlife biologists and recreation staff.

Federal cuts earlier this year led to a staffing shortage and an ongoing USDA “reorganization” effort has shaken the Forest Service heirarchy. There are no plans to fill the lead role.

Two statewide experts close to the process who agreed to speak on background said that the loss of this position along with the trend of staffing shortages could futher delay the plan and limit public input.

The current plan is over 30 years old, more than twice as long as the forest states it should be updated, every 15 years.

But the new plan is still in the works and on track for now, according to Jackson District Ranger Todd Stiles.

“It's something our forest supervisor Chad Hudson is really prioritizing,” Stiles said, “Our forest plan revision and just ensuring we've got adequate staffing and stuff to keep the ball rolling.”

He says the lack of a forest planner won’t impact progress or public input because the work has been picked up by a U.S. Forest Service internal planning team called the Mountain Services Planning Group. It’s made up of Forest Service employees from across the country aiding the Bridger-Teton.

Stiles said that the Bridger-Teton doesn’t have a deadline and it’s hard to foresee delays in a long process expected to take at least half a decade.

“It's more important to get it right than whether it comes out in March or June,” he said of the plan.

The forest is required to seek public input throughout the process.

Stiles shook hands of attendees at the front door of an open house Aug. 12 at the Old Wilson Schoolhouse, encouraging feedback on the plan’s first step called the “State of the Forest” assessment.

Dozens filled the open house, one of many chances to provide feedback on the snapshot of a broad swath of topics from wildlife and fauna, to tribal connections and recreation, to wildfire and timber and grazing economics.

The assessment is still a draft. But a final version will guide all land use decisions on the over 3 million acres of forest.

“It's just super evident that the public really cares about this forest and the stake of the forest in the future and moving forward,” Stiles said.

Karen Daubert of Wilson is among those who really care.

She skis, hikes and occasionally bikes in the Bridger-Teton. She wants to see a balance between recreation and the health of the forest.

“It's important to provide opportunities for all types of recreation and that's the challenge I think of managing such a diverse large forest,” Daubert said. “I think that's the challenge and I think that’s the opportunity.”