Conservationists are reacting to a new Trump administration proposal to sell off public lands.

The U.S. Department of the Interior has released its 2026-2030 strategic plan, which says it "will work to decrease the size of the federal estate" by offering states, localities and tribes the chance to buy federal lands. The document said, among other things, it will cut red tape while still balancing preservation.

Ryan McGoldrick, executive director of the group Conservation Voters for Idaho, said it shows the administration is not listening.

"It's been very clear from voters across the West that they're not supportive of public land sale. Nobody wants to see their land sold off. After everything we've been through, to see another plan come out proposing the exact same thing that voters and constituents have rejected is alarming," McGoldrick stressed.

The document, released Nov. 10, also said the Interior Department will "consolidate its workforce to advance operational efficiencies," but does not offer specifics on potential staffing cuts. It is the plan's final draft, and public comment has already occurred. It follows voters electing pro-public land candidates in Idaho and across the U.S., and Democrats winning control of Congress in the midterms. More than two-thirds of candidates endorsed by Conservation Voters for Idaho won their races in November.

The strategic plan also indicates an interest in using public lands to meet increased energy needs, saying the department will pursue rights-of-way agreements, land exchanges and direct land transfers to support energy production and transport.

McGoldrick argued selling off the lands will not address rising energy demands. He called it another sell-off excuse, similar to the contention of Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, that selling public lands would provide land for housing.

"It's clear at this point that we have an administration and a Department of Interior who's not interested in protecting our public lands. It's up to Congress to step in and show leadership here and prevent these public land sales," McGoldrick emphasized.

McGoldrick supports legislation like the Public Lands in Public Hands Act. The bipartisan bill would ban the sale or transfer of most public lands managed by the Interior Department or the U.S. Forest Service. In the meantime, McGoldrick encouraged people to contact their congressional members to share their opinions on the strategic plan.

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