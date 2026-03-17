Wyoming 250 Photo Exhibit and Presentation by Carter Reed - Heart Mountain - Powell

Stop by Heart Mountain to view Wyoming Public Media's Wyoming 250 Photo Contest Exhibit. The opening reception on September 3rd features a presentation by Carter Reed.

Carter Reed will discuss the history of the Heart Mountain Relocation Center site from after World War II ended in 1945 until the Interpretive Center opened in 2011.

After the talk, guests can enjoy light refreshments and enjoy the Wyoming's History Through Listeners' Eyes photo exhibit. (View the virtual exhibit online). The exhibit will travel around Wyoming throughout 2026.

Free and open to the public, the talk starts at 5:30 pm at the Heart Mountain WWII Japanese American Confinement Site. Stop by for refreshments and free sonic bison ear buds! All are welcome.

* * This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office. * *

