Fire breaks out near Darwin Ranch with ‘high spread potential’

A quickly moving fire near the Darwin Ranch has grown to more than 700 acres as of Thursday morning. The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon three miles south of the guest ranch in the Gros Ventre Wilderness.

The Darwin Ranch and nearby private lands are in “Level 2: Set” evacuation warning, meaning anyone in the area should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. The public is asked to avoid Kinky Creek Road, Kinky Creek and Clear Creek trails, plus Brewster, Lunch and Chateau lakes so fire crews can work safely and efficiently.

Teton Interagency Fire has not yet determined the cause of the fire. Crews are responding with smokejumpers, 50 firefighters and a few helicopters. More multi-agency resources are on the way.

The forest service said in a press release that flames are starting fires outside the fire perimeter and moving fast. A forest closure of the area is anticipated as the fire continues to move fast.

In 2021, the Darwin Ranch was listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Ranch representatives were not immediately available for comment.

The fire danger rating is currently “high” for the Teton Interagency Dispatch area, which includes Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park and the National Elk Refuge. Fires are discouraged.

For the latest updates, visit TetonFires.Com, TCIncident.org and inciweb.wildfire.gov/.