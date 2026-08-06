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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Executive order aims to support livestock producers

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 6, 2026 at 9:33 AM MDT
Round hay bales stacked near an empty corral.
Ivy Engel
/
Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Widespread drought, hot temperatures, low humidity and wildfires across the state are hurting the ability of ranchers to produce hay this summer and reducing the quality of forage in pastures. Governor Mark Gordon has issued an executive order to help. He authorized emergency relief permits for vehicles transporting oversize and overweight loads of livestock feed and livestock across Wyoming.

“Wyoming drought conditions have substantially impacted producers on-the-ground, including impacts to hay and forage production,” Gordon said in a press release. “This executive order will help alleviate barriers affecting Wyoming’s impacted livestock operations. This necessary action will provide opportunities for our producers to continue feeding their animals during these times of hardship.”

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reminds drivers that they still need to get the required permit and coordinate with the Ports of Entry on their route.

The Executive Order is in effect for 30 days.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy agriculturedroughtlivestockMark Gordon
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
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