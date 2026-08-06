Executive order aims to support livestock producers

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Widespread drought, hot temperatures, low humidity and wildfires across the state are hurting the ability of ranchers to produce hay this summer and reducing the quality of forage in pastures. Governor Mark Gordon has issued an executive order to help. He authorized emergency relief permits for vehicles transporting oversize and overweight loads of livestock feed and livestock across Wyoming.

“Wyoming drought conditions have substantially impacted producers on-the-ground, including impacts to hay and forage production,” Gordon said in a press release. “This executive order will help alleviate barriers affecting Wyoming’s impacted livestock operations. This necessary action will provide opportunities for our producers to continue feeding their animals during these times of hardship.”

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reminds drivers that they still need to get the required permit and coordinate with the Ports of Entry on their route.

The Executive Order is in effect for 30 days.