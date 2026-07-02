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Wildfire and Water
Wildfires have burned millions of acres across the West in 2020, amid record-breaking hot and dry conditions.Fires have immediate impacts to those who live nearby, by degrading air quality and forcing some people from their homes. But wildfires also have a set of lingering effects, and are intimately connected to the region's water, whether it's by altering floodplains, creating headaches for drinking water providers, or complicating our view of fire as either a restorative or destructive force.In this series, reporters from across the West explore where water and fire intersect, and what the future has in store.These stories are part of a series looking at where water and wildfire intersect in the West, produced by KUNC, KJZZ, KHOL, Aspen Public Radio, Wyoming Public Radio, and supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

Wyoming first responders urge safety on crowded Fourth of July

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jenna McMurtry
Published July 2, 2026 at 4:48 PM MDT
A woman holds an American flag
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
This member of the American Legion held the American flag high in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024

On the eve of summer’s busiest weekend, first responders are bracing for the typical uptick in accidents on road and on water.

Car crashes and boating accidents surge on holiday weekends, according to the National Safety Council. Hundreds of Fourth of July floaters are also urged to wear life preservers. In Teton County, three people have died floating on the weekend's celebratory drifts since 2017, according to the Jackson Hole News&Guide.

Altogether, the combination strains first responders, according to Teton County Idaho Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne.

“A lot of times, if our local resources are overwhelmed, we just call neighboring fire departments or neighboring resources to come and help,” Maltaverne said. “But [this weekend], they're all in the same situation.”

The current fire danger is rated as “high” on both sides of the Tetons. Nine counties in the state have fire restrictions in place, including most across the eastern side of the state, as well as Uinta and Fremont counties. But cities and national forests impose restrictions as well. Check local authorities for details.

As campers flock to the forest, unattended campfires are another risk this weekend. By mid-June, the Bridger-Teton National Forest reported nearly 40 unattended fires.

“Make sure you stir around the ashes and make sure everything's kind of soaking wet,” said Raymond Lane, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS prevention specialist.

With less rain and an earlier snowmelt, fire activity has already been on the rise. In May, crews extinguished the largest wildfire recorded in the month and continued to fight a nearly 900-acre blaze in a remote part of southern Teton County.

On the Idaho side of Teton Pass, limited “non-aerial” fireworks are allowed, so long as sparks don’t fly higher or wider than 15 feet. Only sparklers are allowed in Teton County, Wyoming. No fireworks are allowed on national forest and national park lands.
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Natural Resources & Energy Wyoming 250wildfiresteton interagency fireFourth of July
Jenna McMurtry
Jenna McMurtry joins KHOL from Silverthorne, Colorado, where she picked up radio at the state’s NPR affiliates, Aspen Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio. Before making the move to Jackson, she attended Pomona College in California where she studied History and served as the editor-in-chief of her award-winning college newspaper. Outside the newsroom, she’s probably out earning her turns on the skin track, listening to live music or working on an art project.
See stories by Jenna McMurtry
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