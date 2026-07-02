Wyoming first responders urge safety on crowded Fourth of July

On the eve of summer’s busiest weekend, first responders are bracing for the typical uptick in accidents on road and on water.

Car crashes and boating accidents surge on holiday weekends, according to the National Safety Council . Hundreds of Fourth of July floaters are also urged to wear life preservers. In Teton County, three people have died floating on the weekend's celebratory drifts since 2017, according to the Jackson Hole News&Guide .

Altogether, the combination strains first responders, according to Teton County Idaho Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne.

“A lot of times, if our local resources are overwhelmed, we just call neighboring fire departments or neighboring resources to come and help,” Maltaverne said. “But [this weekend], they're all in the same situation.”

The current fire danger is rated as “high” on both sides of the Tetons. Nine counties in the state have fire restrictions in place, including most across the eastern side of the state, as well as Uinta and Fremont counties. But cities and national forests impose restrictions as well. Check local authorities for details.

As campers flock to the forest, unattended campfires are another risk this weekend. By mid-June, the Bridger-Teton National Forest reported nearly 40 unattended fires.

“Make sure you stir around the ashes and make sure everything's kind of soaking wet,” said Raymond Lane, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS prevention specialist.

With less rain and an earlier snowmelt, fire activity has already been on the rise. In May, crews extinguished the largest wildfire recorded in the month and continued to fight a nearly 900-acre blaze in a remote part of southern Teton County.

On the Idaho side of Teton Pass, limited “non-aerial” fireworks are allowed, so long as sparks don’t fly higher or wider than 15 feet. Only sparklers are allowed in Teton County, Wyoming. No fireworks are allowed on national forest and national park lands.

