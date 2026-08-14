Around Wyoming, Friday, August 14

A group of Washakie County kids recently returned from a trip abroad, bringing back an appreciation for how other countries feed people. Northern Wyoming News reports the five girls were part of the Washakie Adventures Club and Washakie County 4-H and FFA. They spent time in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, sampling cheese, touring working farms, and learning about sustainable food production and agricultural innovation.

A Weston County teen is growing her business and supporting other 4-H members. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports Millie Paulton had no experience when she started showing goats when she was nine. When her first goat’s buyer donated it back to her, Paulton started a small breeding operation with it. This year, she brought 11 goats to county fair, plus supplied animals for her two brothers and another 4-H member, and helped coach them.

The Wyoming Press Association has won the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s “Best of NNA” Award for the fifth consecutive year and the sixth time in seven years. Ten Wyoming newspapers totaled 114 awards.

And WalletHub named Wyoming’s community college system the 7th best in the country.