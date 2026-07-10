Extreme heat warning issued through Monday for much of Wyoming

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

An extreme heat warning is in effect across much of Wyoming this weekend with temps forecast to top 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service said “dangerously hot conditions” are possible from noon Saturday to Monday evening.

Portions of central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Wyoming fall under the advisory.

The service advises to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events, according to the weather service. That includes heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which warrants a call to 911.

Teton County Fire & Rescue

Feeling faint or dizzy, vomiting or experiencing nausea and a rapid weak pulse are signs of heat exhaustion. Finding ways to cool down, like cool showers and air conditioning, are advised.

Heat stroke can cause a throbbing headache and loss of consciousness. Taking immediate action to cool someone down until help arrives is advised.

Those recreating outside from Saturday through Monday morning are advised to drink a constant flow of fluids, limit sun time and find air-conditioning.