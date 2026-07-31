Around Wyoming, Friday, July 31

The Jackson Police Department opened the 4th of July parade with a snazzy new vehicle. Buckrail reports its newest cruiser sports a special stars-and-stripes version of the JPD decal, and its siren can play “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

A new bronze memorializes a Saratoga entertainer and political figure. The Rawlins Times reports Loren “Teense” Willford is sculpted strumming his guitar and wearing his ten gallon hat on his favorite corner. He served a term as mayor of Saratoga and 12 years in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1987-1988 and 1993-2002, was heavily involved with his community, and performed with his band, Wyoming Home Grown, before he died in 2024.

Three Wyoming residents are pedaling for a cure for cancer. Chris Bartel of Jackson and Jamie and Kathryn Streator of Wilson will join the annual Pan-Mass Challenge this weekend in Massachusetts. Nearly 6,500 people are signed up to ride in the two day bike-a-thon.

The Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen has been named the NFL’s s top quarterback by The Associated Press. The former University of Wyoming quarterback beat out the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who has earned the honor the last three years.