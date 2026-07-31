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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, July 31

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 31, 2026 at 7:09 AM MDT

The Jackson Police Department opened the 4th of July parade with a snazzy new vehicle. Buckrail reports its newest cruiser sports a special stars-and-stripes version of the JPD decal, and its siren can play “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

A new bronze memorializes a Saratoga entertainer and political figure. The Rawlins Times reports Loren “Teense” Willford is sculpted strumming his guitar and wearing his ten gallon hat on his favorite corner. He served a term as mayor of Saratoga and 12 years in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1987-1988 and 1993-2002, was heavily involved with his community, and performed with his band, Wyoming Home Grown, before he died in 2024.

Three Wyoming residents are pedaling for a cure for cancer. Chris Bartel of Jackson and Jamie and Kathryn Streator of Wilson will join the annual Pan-Mass Challenge this weekend in Massachusetts. Nearly 6,500 people are signed up to ride in the two day bike-a-thon.

The Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen has been named the NFL’s s top quarterback by The Associated Press. The former University of Wyoming quarterback beat out the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who has earned the honor the last three years.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel