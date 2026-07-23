Extreme weather exacerbates Wyomingites’ mental health risks

More frequent and severe wildfires, prolonged drought, deadly storms and other effects of a changing climate are affecting Wyomingites’ mental health.

Symptoms can range from anxiety and feelings of helplessness to post-traumatic stress disorder and increases in violence and suicide, according to research from Canada's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Derrick Sebree, a therapist and MA program director at the Michigan School of Psychology, said high summer temperatures can be especially dangerous for people struggling with mental health challenges.

“Extreme heat tends to exacerbate mental health emergencies — and tends to have an impact on people who take antidepressant medication, particularly — because of things like the difficulty with the body regulating heat,” Sebree explained.

Wyoming has consistently had one of the highest suicide rates of all 50 states, alongside Alaska and Montana. State officials and mental health advocates have worked to address the problem by funding prevention specialists in all counties. The state also has two confidential call centers where operators are available 24/7. They can be reached by dialing 988.

A changing climate is considered a threat multiplier for Wyoming’s most vulnerable communities, including children, people of color and older adults experiencing poverty. Sebree pointed out rural areas face unique challenges dealing with extreme heat waves, where services such as cooling centers may be several hours away or not available at all.

“There’s not some community service that’s saying, ‘Hey, you guys need somewhere to come? It’s too hot,’” Sebree noted. “That’s different in the city versus, I think, in the rural area.”

More than two-thirds of American adults have reported having anxiety about climate change, according to the American Psychological Association.

State leaders have not taken significant action to address the continued use of fossil fuels, the primary driver of climate change. Wyoming is still the largest coal-producing state in the U.S. Burning coal to generate electricity accounts for 55% of the nation’s total carbon emissions.

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