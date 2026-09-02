Wyoming Judicial Branch warns of cybersecurity breach

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Judicial Branch announced Wednesday that some court user data was obtained during a cybersecurity breach that affected several other court systems across the country.

A preliminary review indicated that limited personal information, including names, addresses and dates of birth, was compromised, specifically for individuals who came into contact with Wyoming district courts or the Wyoming Supreme Court between 2015 and 2025.

A press release from the Montana Supreme Court said the unauthorized access of the case management and electronic filings systems started in March 2026 and ended in June.

West Publishing Corporation, the impacted vendor, is providing 12 months of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to those potentially affected. More information is available at C-Track Notification , a page created to provide information about the data breach and to evaluate eligibility for credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

“Any individual who believes they have been affected by the breach is encouraged to visit the webpage above or call 1-833-918-5294 toll-free, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time (excluding major U.S. holidays), for assistance. If you have a speech or hearing impairment and use a TTY, please call 711. Be prepared to provide engagement number B171847. The Branch will provide additional updates as more information becomes available,” Wyoming’s release said.

The judicial branch is working with West Publishing, as well as law enforcement, to assess impacts and future actions.

Courts across Wyoming continue to operate normally. The branch says Wyomingites should remain confident in the courts’ ability to resolve legal disputes effectively.