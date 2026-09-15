Court Navigator Program expands to Albany County

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Albany County is the latest to join the Wyoming Judicial Branch’s Court Navigator Program , which helps self-represented litigants in the court system.

Albany County joins Carbon, Fremont, Lincoln, Natrona and Uinta counties in offering the navigator program.

Court navigators are trained volunteers who help with civil matters like evictions, domestic relations cases and protection orders by explaining legal procedures, connecting people to available resources and guiding them through the court process. Navigators can also help with form completion and referrals to legal aid. For now, all Albany County appointments will be offered virtually.

Those interested in meeting with a court navigator can schedule an appointment through the Wyoming Judicial Branch website .

According to communications director Jacob Just, since it launched in April of last year, the program has completed 542 appointments with 439 individuals.