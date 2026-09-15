© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Court Navigator Program expands to Albany County

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 15, 2026 at 5:02 PM MDT
A gavel sits on an open law book
George Hodan
/
publicdomainpictures.net

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Albany County is the latest to join the Wyoming Judicial Branch’s Court Navigator Program, which helps self-represented litigants in the court system.

Albany County joins Carbon, Fremont, Lincoln, Natrona and Uinta counties in offering the navigator program.

Court navigators are trained volunteers who help with civil matters like evictions, domestic relations cases and protection orders by explaining legal procedures, connecting people to available resources and guiding them through the court process. Navigators can also help with form completion and referrals to legal aid. For now, all Albany County appointments will be offered virtually.

Those interested in meeting with a court navigator can schedule an appointment through the Wyoming Judicial Branch website.

According to communications director Jacob Just, since it launched in April of last year, the program has completed 542 appointments with 439 individuals.
Tags
News Albany CountycourtsWyoming Judicial Branch
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Related Stories