Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Texas man drowns while paddleboarding in Grand Teton National Park

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published July 3, 2025 at 2:34 PM MDT
A harbor of small docked boats, with a line of pine trees and tall mountains in the background, all against a blue sky with puffy white clouds.
Hannah Habermann / Wyoming Public Media
A view of Mount Moran from outside the Colter Bay Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A man drowned while paddleboarding in the Colter Bay area of Grand Teton National Park on July 2.

Rangers responded to Jackson Lake’s Swim Beach around 5 p.m. A 911 call had reported a person in distress in the water. CPR continued for about an hour, but efforts to resuscitate the 30-year-old from El Paso, Texas were unsuccessful.

“The man was stand-up paddleboarding when a storm moved through the area, producing strong winds and waves. He was not wearing a life jacket and became separated from his paddleboard,” according to a park press release.

Park officials are urging visitors to always wear a life jacket. Be ready for cold water temps, even in summer. Plus, always keep a close eye on the weather as conditions can change quickly in the mountains.

Grand Teton National Park is still investigating the incident.

Several people have drowned in the park’s lakes and fast-moving rivers since the 1980s.
