Around Wyoming, Friday, August 15

The Gillette Animal Shelter will be able to accept more donations thanks to a pair of local Girl Scout Cadettes. The Gillette News Record reports Alexandra Krasovich and Daisy Giron designed and built a box that will sit outside the shelter to collect donations. The project may just net them a Silver Award, which is the highest available in their scout class.

A Jackson startup is helping salvage torn clothes and outdoor gear across the world. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports NoSo makes adhesive patches to extend the life of your gear. It recently partnered with Patagonia to send its pieces to people through the company’s warranty department. The four designs will go to Patagonia shops and concept stores throughout the world.

Western Wyoming Community College is a little bit brighter thanks to a student. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Melody Nathan painted a new mural in the game room, connecting the school’s mascot with references to popular games. She also created one that blends some of Wyoming’s most iconic features in a sweeping landscape.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the 14th most patriotic state in the country.