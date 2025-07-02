© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Developing: Laramie neighborhood evacuated due to firework making materials in localized incident

Wyoming Public Radio
Published July 2, 2025 at 5:33 PM MDT
All personnel and civilians must evacuate to a minimum distance of 300 meters from the incident location at 530 Beaufort St. Please proceed calmly and quickly to the designated evacuation point at the Eppson Center - 1560 N 3rd St, Laramie.
All personnel and civilians must evacuate to a minimum distance of 300 meters from the incident location at 530 Beaufort St. Please proceed calmly and quickly to the designated evacuation point at the Eppson Center - 1560 N 3rd St, Laramie.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Update 5:30 p.m. July 2

Albany County's emergency management department shared the following update on Facebook:

Firework making materials were located inside a home in Prairie's Edge subdivision. Emergency responders are working to remove the materials to a safe location.

The evacuation area is being reduced at this time. Residents at 530 Beaufort Spaces 33-35 and 83-95 must REMAIN EVACUATED. All other residents may return home.

Please continue to avoid the evacuation area to allow responders to work.

There’s an emergency evacuation order in Laramie for the area surrounding 530 Beaufort Street. Officials say it's due to the presence of potential explosives.

All residents are asked to get at least 300 meters away from the area. The evacuation site is the Eppson Center, at 1560 North 3rd Street, Laramie.

Authorities ask residents not to return until they clear the area. That could be up to 10 hours.

Check the Albany County Emergency Management Facebook page for more updates.
