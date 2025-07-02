Developing: Laramie neighborhood evacuated due to firework making materials in localized incident

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Update 5:30 p.m. July 2

Albany County's emergency management department shared the following update on Facebook:

Firework making materials were located inside a home in Prairie's Edge subdivision. Emergency responders are working to remove the materials to a safe location.

The evacuation area is being reduced at this time. Residents at 530 Beaufort Spaces 33-35 and 83-95 must REMAIN EVACUATED. All other residents may return home.

Please continue to avoid the evacuation area to allow responders to work.

There’s an emergency evacuation order in Laramie for the area surrounding 530 Beaufort Street. Officials say it's due to the presence of potential explosives.

All residents are asked to get at least 300 meters away from the area. The evacuation site is the Eppson Center, at 1560 North 3rd Street, Laramie.

Authorities ask residents not to return until they clear the area. That could be up to 10 hours.