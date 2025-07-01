Wyoming Public Radio - 4th of July programs

9am – 11am

Wyoming Sounds 4th of July special with Grady Kirkpatrick

Light the fuse and get away with 4th of July song favorites from the Bottle Rockets, Dave Alvin & the Guilty Men, Ray Charles, James Taylor, Lucinda Williams and from Wyoming the Two Tracks.

11am – 12pm

America: Our Country, Our Music - Music and commentary that take you into the heart of America, including a powerful presentation of our 200+ year old national anthem.

Familiar and forgotten songs that highlight the people, issues, and ideas that create America. You'll hear a dramatic rendition of The Star Spangled Banner along with music from Neil Diamond, Linda Ronstadt, Louis Armstrong, Bruce Springsteen, LeAnn Rimes, Arlo Guthrrie, Frank Sinatra, The Impressions, Mickey Newberry, Chip Davis and Mannheim Steamroller, Cher, and former Armed Forces Sgt. & Saigon, Vietnam DJ, Adrian Cronauer, who we are sorry to report passed away in 2018. Hosted by Charlie Warren.

3pm – 4pm

Americans Reconnect: Talking Across the Political Divide

(repeats Sunday July 6 - 12pm)

At a time of stark polarization, Americans Reconnect: Talking Across the Political Divide offers an antidote to our national malaise: stories of people who model the listening skills and humanity necessary to bridge political differences, showing that Americans are still capable of civility and compassion when they disagree over hot button issues.

This radio program stands out amidst a firehouse of media stories that not only seem to accept polarization as an inalterable truth but, at times, even stoke it. By contrast, this program focuses on solutions to polarization. The production team spent more than a year researching and reporting on how people can maintain relationships despite stark political differences, offering hope for a divided electorate that Americans can still come together.

7pm

Grand Teton Music Festival- Patriotic Pops (recorded July 4, 2024) tentatve

July 5th

2pm-4pm May the Fourth be with Us!- American Routes Independence Day Then & Now

music from Nina Simone, Randy Newman, Sly Stone and Jon Batiste, plus live performances from The American Roots Independence Day concerts from Charles Brown, the Texas Playboys with Johnny Gimble, Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano, Young Tuxedo Brass, Ledward Kaapana and Clyde "Kindy" Sproat.