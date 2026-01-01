© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Name That Tune #558: Harry Salter Papers

Published January 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Photograph on the set of the Name That Tune television show, 1953. Box 171, Harry Salter papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph on the set of the Name That Tune television show, 1953. Box 171, Harry Salter papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cover of a script for the Name That Tune television show, September 2, 1954. Box 171, Harry Salter papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cover of a script for the Name That Tune television show, September 2, 1954. Box 171, Harry Salter papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
List of seven songs and photograph submitted by a Name That Tune television viewer, January 7, 1958. Box 171, Harry Salter papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
List of seven songs and photograph submitted by a Name That Tune television viewer, January 7, 1958. Box 171, Harry Salter papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Musical score for Name That Tune television show, 1954. Box 163, Harry Salter papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Musical score for Name That Tune television show, 1954. Box 163, Harry Salter papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The Name That Tune television game show first aired on NBC in 1953.

The program was a test of musical knowledge. A live studio orchestra played a song. Two seated contestants listened to the melody. The first to recognize the tune raced across the stage to ring a bell. The quicker contestant had the chance to “name that tune.”

Orchestra leader Harry Salter developed the idea for the game show. Because dashing across stage was an integral part of the program, it provided all contestants with sneakers.

Whole families tuned in to watch and fan mail poured in. The show’s producers made a point of including songs of various genres and eras, so everyone watching had fun trying to guess song titles from home.

See the Harry Salter papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about Name That Tune.

