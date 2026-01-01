Name That Tune #558: Harry Salter Papers

The Name That Tune television game show first aired on NBC in 1953.

Name That Tune.mp3 Listen • 0:08

The program was a test of musical knowledge. A live studio orchestra played a song. Two seated contestants listened to the melody. The first to recognize the tune raced across the stage to ring a bell. The quicker contestant had the chance to “name that tune.”

Orchestra leader Harry Salter developed the idea for the game show. Because dashing across stage was an integral part of the program, it provided all contestants with sneakers.

Whole families tuned in to watch and fan mail poured in. The show’s producers made a point of including songs of various genres and eras, so everyone watching had fun trying to guess song titles from home.

See the Harry Salter papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about Name That Tune.

