State and federal oil and gas lease sales moving forward

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming is holding its second state land lease sale of the year for oil and gas development.

More than 73,000 acres are up for grabs. While the parcels are all across the state, many are concentrated on the eastern side. Once a company purchases a state lease, they have five years to start producing oil and gas.

The last state sale was in March, with many of the parcels also in the east. It brought in about $4.5 million to the state. The proceeds fund things like public schools.

The current state lease sale will close July 9.

A federal oil and gas lease sale wrapped up in Wyoming in June . About 23,000 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) acres were auctioned off, bringing in about $7.7 million. That money is shared between the feds and the state of Wyoming.

Historically, federal lease sales across the country happen quarterly. However, they were temporarily paused under the Biden administration, as the BLM wanted to look at environmental impacts from oil and gas development. Industry stakeholders, like the state of Wyoming, said this was illegal, and sued the federal government.

A judge ruled on this on New Years Eve , saying the BLM was mostly in the right and can use discretion when holding lease sales.

Under Pres. Trump, the BLM is planning to stick with quarterly lease sales.

The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review process for nominated parcels has also been sped up under Trump’s Unleashing American Energy agenda. The agency says previously, reviews took up to 15 months, and under the new policy they will take no longer than six months.

Those opposed to the changes fear it could mean unchecked development and less time for the public to weigh in.