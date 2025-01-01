© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Federal Funding Cuts

Federal funding cuts have impacted many nonprofits across the country, including those in Wyoming. Here are some of those organizations that need support. A list of many of the non-profits affected by federal funding cuts can be found below.

List of non-profits affected:

  • Wyoming Humanities
  • Wyoming Food Bank
  • Americorps
  • Jobcorps
  • Feeding Laramie Valley
  • National Endowment for the Arts
  • Public health departments (Teton and Natrona for sure)
  • Meeteetse Museums
  • The National Museum of Wildlife Art
  • History Jackson Hole
  • Homesteader Museum
  • Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum
  • Teton Science School
  • Cooperative fish and wildlife research units
  • 502 direct program
  • Downtown Clinic