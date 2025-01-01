Federal Funding Cuts
Federal funding cuts have impacted many nonprofits across the country, including those in Wyoming. Here are some of those organizations that need support. A list of many of the non-profits affected by federal funding cuts can be found below.
List of non-profits affected:
- Wyoming Humanities
- Wyoming Food Bank
- Americorps
- Jobcorps
- Feeding Laramie Valley
- National Endowment for the Arts
- Public health departments (Teton and Natrona for sure)
- Meeteetse Museums
- The National Museum of Wildlife Art
- History Jackson Hole
- Homesteader Museum
- Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum
- Teton Science School
- Cooperative fish and wildlife research units
- 502 direct program
- Downtown Clinic