Slight boost to Wyoming coal production in first quarter

Wyoming coal production was up slightly in the first three months of this year, with employment numbers dipping.

The state produced about 2.7 million more tons of coal in the first quarter this year compared to last, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) quarterly coal report released this week.

Nationally, production was also slightly up, but dipped in certain areas like Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Global exports of U.S. coal also were lower compared to this time last year.

Wyoming still leads the nation in coal production, followed by West Virginia.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , U.S. coal employment dropped by about 2,000 jobs compared to this time last year. This follows the downward trend in the industry since its employment peak in 1986.