© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Slight boost to Wyoming coal production in first quarter

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published July 3, 2025 at 11:51 AM MDT
A train filled with coal
Department of Energy EIA

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming coal production was up slightly in the first three months of this year, with employment numbers dipping.

The state produced about 2.7 million more tons of coal in the first quarter this year compared to last, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) quarterly coal report released this week.

Nationally, production was also slightly up, but dipped in certain areas like Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Global exports of U.S. coal also were lower compared to this time last year.

Wyoming still leads the nation in coal production, followed by West Virginia.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. coal employment dropped by about 2,000 jobs compared to this time last year. This follows the downward trend in the industry since its employment peak in 1986.

While Pres. Trump is promising to champion coal, federal projections for the industry continue to indicate a downward trajectory.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy coal industrypowder river basin
Caitlin Tan
Leave a tip: ctan@uwyo.edu
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content