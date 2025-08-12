Gillette senator signals a run for governor, first sitting lawmaker to do so

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

Sen. Eric Barlow (R-Gillette) announced in a press release on Aug. 12 that he’s running for governor in the 2026 general election to replace Gov. Mark Gordon.

A former speaker of the Wyoming House, Barlow is the first sitting state lawmaker to announce his intention to run.

Barlow joins Casper entrepreneur Reid Rasner and retired Marine Brent Bien of Cody in a bid for the highest executive office in the Equality State. In June, Rasner formed a candidate campaign committee for his run, while Bien announced his candidacy on his website .

Barlow changed his Facebook profile banner on Aug. 12 to read “BARLOW FOR GOVERNOR.” He also shared a video announcing his candidacy, in which he gave a short speech in front of a dump truck in Wright.

In a press release, Barlow said, “My approach has always been to listen, learn, and do the work. Wyoming deserves leaders who show up, who do the work, and who get results. That’s what I’ve done—and that’s exactly the kind of governor I will be.

“We’re starting early so we can raise the resources needed to run a successful campaign, working against outside forces who don’t understand who we are but want to decide for us.”

Barlow has sponsored bills having to do with vehicle registration , property taxes and changing the duties of the state forester . He donated $5,000 to the Wyoming Caucus PAC in October 2023, a political action committee that was formed to raise money for moderate Republican candidates for state office. It was created after the further-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus started their own PAC.

Gordon, currently halfway through his second term in office, is term-limited from running for a third time in a 16-year window. He’d likely have to go to court to overturn the state’s term limits for the governorship . In the past, Gordon has declined to tell Wyoming Public Radio whether or not he’d run again.

Another potential sitting elected who’s pondering a run for high-profile office is Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who posted on X , formerly Twitter, on July 30 that polling by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates showed “great numbers” for either a governor or U.S. House run.

“I'm exploring, and have been strongly encouraged to run,” Gray posted. “We are in a great position because of my track record of getting common sense, MAGA conservative priorities done for the people of Wyoming.”

The snippet Gray shared from the polling results showed respondents were asked to consider Gray, Barlow, Bien, Senate Majority Floor Leader Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne), State Treasurer Curt Meier, Speaker of the House Chip Neiman (R-Hulett), Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, President of the Senate Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester), Sen. Cheri Steinmetz (R-Lingle) and “undecided.”

Gray is a founding member of the state Freedom Caucus.

