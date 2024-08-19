Reports show out-of-state PACs spent big money in Wyoming primary races

Campaign finance reports released recently show out-of-state political action committees are spending tens of thousands of dollars in Wyoming races.

That’s in addition to spending by two in-state PACs representing both factions of the Wyoming Republican Party, the Freedom Caucus and Wyoming Caucus, which also raised thousands.

The Make Liberty Win PAC based in Virginia spent just over $370,000 to support some candidates and attack others. The PAC has said it’s “dedicated to electing 250 liberty-defending state legislators.”

The money was used for texts, phone calls and mailers to Wyoming voters .

Many of those mailers contained misinformation , like listing the wrong dates for early voting and an incorrect photo of a state legislator. That was discovered through a WyoFile investigation .

Make Liberty Win spent almost $7,500 supporting Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) with texts and phone calls to voters. She’s been endorsed by the far-right Wyoming House Freedom Caucus.

At the same time, they spent nearly $9,200 opposing current House Speaker Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale) using the same methods.

Sommers has been a frequent critic of the Freedom Caucus.

The Virginia-based Make Liberty Win is primarily funded by a libertarian student activist organization in Texas called Young Americans for Liberty .

Another financial report published this week shows the Western Way Action PAC out of Denver has spent $47,800 in the Cowboy State. Its website says it “supports conservative leaders and commonsense policies that create economic development opportunities, promote free-market principles and drive real solutions.”

That money was used for mailers to support some incumbent candidates in races for the Board of Carbon County Commissioners.

However, at least one candidate posted on social media last week that the mailers were sent without their knowledge or permission.

That candidate, Sue Ellis Jones, said on Facebook , “it is sad that the tactics of national politics has [sic] come to the local grassroots level. A last minute campaign push is not fair to the other candidates in the race.”

Wyoming’s primary elections are Aug. 20.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

