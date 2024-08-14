Competing PACs in the Wyoming GOP raked in tens of thousands so far this year

As Wyoming’s Aug. 20 primary election looms, new campaign finance filings released this week show political action committees representing the two wings of the state Republican Party raised tens of thousands of dollars this year.

PACs are tax-exempt entities that receive money from donors to fund campaign races, legislative initiatives and down-ballot candidates.

The far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus’s PAC raised $143,392 in 2024.

Teton County residents, like “Save the Rodeo Grounds” organizer Rebecca Bextel who contributed $1,000, donated about 30 percent.

The total number given to the PAC would’ve been higher if it hadn’t recently decided to return a $25,000 check from the Crook County Republican Party, a donation that raised eyebrows this month because of its alleged violation of campaign finance laws.

In the same period, the more-moderate Wyoming Caucus PAC brought in $103,906 . Its top donor so far this year is Gov. Mark Gordon, who contributed $30,000.

For both PACs, those numbers are much larger than in 2023. That’s likely because it’s an election year.

The Freedom Caucus’s PAC also spent big money – at least $152,927 – on political consulting from McShane LLC , a high-powered firm with ties to the far-right extremist group known as the Proud Boys. Shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a McShane consultant enlisted help from members of the Proud Boys to protest ballot counting in Nevada.

Much of the money the PAC paid to McShane was used to make and send campaign mailers, many of which have come under scrutiny by Wyoming lawmakers for containing “inaccurate” information about some Republican candidates.

Meanwhile, financial reports indicate the Wyoming Caucus’s PAC spent $50,000 on digital ads placed in Cowboy State Daily, and $37,468.31 on consulting from a business listed as PR 213 LLC.

The Freedom Caucus started their PAC early last year. The newly-formed Wyoming Caucus quickly followed suit.

Early voting for the primary election on Aug. 20 is already underway.

