Freedom Caucus PAC returns Crook County donation after Wyoming senator objects

The far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus recently returned a $25,000 donation from the Crook County Republican Party.

That’s after Senate President Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower) filed a complaint against the caucus’s political action committee last week.

Driskill said the donation violated part of the state’s Election Code, known as Title 22 .

More specifically, he pointed to W.S. 22-25-104, which says political party funds can’t be used to try to get one candidate to win over another in a primary where both candidates are in the same party.

In a letter attached to his complaint , Driskill said “it is clear that the donation goes against the statute. Actual spending and actions of the PAC have proven this out this election cycle.”

A spokesperson for the Freedom Caucus said in a statement that they weren’t returning the donation because of Driskill’s complaint, but because the issue had turned into a “politically motivated prosecution for the sake of another headline.”

In an interview Driskill gave to Cowboy State Daily after the donation was returned, he said he still wants the courts to get involved in the matter.

