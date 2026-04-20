U.S. House campaign fundraising kicks into gear with significant self loans

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Candidates for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat are raking in donations – and hefty self-loans – according to campaign finance reports submitted for the quarterly period ending March 31.

Eight Republicans are listed on the Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) site , though other candidates have announced runs for the office.

WinRed , the fundraising platform endorsed by the Republican National Committee (RNC), is pouring tens of thousands into their campaigns, with the exception of current Secretary of State Chuck Gray and two candidates who aren’t showing data yet on the FEC’s site.

Casper entrepreneur Reid Rasner leads the way with $1,263,932.20 raised total, with more than $1.2 million of those dollars on loan from Rasner himself. WinRed is also giving big.

He’s followed by Gray , clocking in with $921,132.00 in receipts . Gray loaned himself $737,000, and currently leads the pack with cash on hand. His largest political action committee (PAC) donation came from Continental Resources, Inc. , a petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City. Gray also received thousands from U.S. Ambassador to the Argentine Republic Peter Lamelas and his wife.

Moran rancher Frank Chapman raised $561,783.31. He loaned himself $560,000 . The rest came from two donors in Florida and WinRed.

Former Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow pulled in $155,689.17 . Balow contributed $125,000 to her campaign and received thousands from donors in Wyoming.

Casper Army vet David Giralt received $116,542.67 , of which about $30,000 was a loan from himself. WinRed is pumping money into his campaign, and several individual donors from out of state are funneling contributions to Giralt through the PAC.

State Senate Pres. Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester) raised $29,585.14 . About $15,000 came from WinRed, with the rest coming from Wyomingite donors. Biteman did not give any personal funds to his campaign in the reporting period.

Conservative activist Steve Friess and military vet Kevin Christensen did not report any contributions for the period.

The next round of reports are due on July 15.

Wyoming’s primary election is on August 18.

Financial Disclosure: Reid Rasner has been a financial supporter of Wyoming Public Media.

