A seventh Republican will vie for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A seventh Republican has announced a candidacy to be Wyoming’s U.S. House representative.

Frank Chapman is the owner and operator of Heart Six Ranch in Moran. He’s also practiced law for three decades, according to his campaign website . He said he chose Wyoming as his home more than 10 years ago. He attended college and law school in Ohio.

“President Trump’s overwhelming success in changing the direction of our country encouraged Frank to run for Congress,” his website reads. “A fellow businessman, Frank wants to join the President’s fight to Make America Great Again. The America First agenda drives Frank’s core values of protecting life, secure borders, a strong military, and a growing economy.”

Chapman lists his top priorities as Make America Great Again, secure our borders and grow the economy by cutting taxes and letting the free market system work.

He also points to his experience interacting with federal agencies.

“In Wyoming, we've got issues with BLM [Bureau of Land Management], National Parks, the USDA [United States Department of Agriculture],” he says in a campaign announcement video . “Everybody is trying to infringe upon your right as a Wyoming landowner. When we come together and fight, we can beat anyone.”

He also lists energy independence, maintaining a strong and technologically advanced military, protecting Second Amendment rights, local and parental control in education, requiring identification of citizenship at polling places as proposed in the SAVE Act , and reducing judicial overreach. He said he’ll bring legislation “requiring Federal lawsuits and administrative actions be filed timely and, in the jurisdiction, where the action is located” to prevent “judge shopping.”

Chapman shares a name with another notable lawyer in Wyoming, Frank R. Chapman , who was appointed the first state public defender by Gov. Ed Herschler in 1978. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) confused the two in an announcement that Chapman will speak at the group’s annual conference this week in Texas, a mistake Cowboy State Daily pointed out .

Chapman joins a crowded field in his bid to take up Rep. Harriet Hageman’s seat. Hageman is vying to replace Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ in the upper chamber. Lummis announced in late December she would not seek a second term .

So far in the House race, campaign finance reports show current Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray leading the way with $500,000 raised. Casper entrepreneur Reid Rasner had raised over $210,000 by the end of December.

Former Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow , Casper Army veteran David Giralt , Casper veteran Kevin Christensen and Wyoming Senate Pres. Bo Biteman have also filed to run for the office. These candidates all filed to run after the last finance reporting period.

Wyoming’s primary election is on Aug. 18.

