Senate president announces run for U.S. House

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming Senate President Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester) has announced a run for Congress.

Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House will be left vacant at the midterms later this year, as incumbent Rep. Harriet Hagement is seeking to replace Sen. Cynthia Lummis in the higher chamber. Lummis said in late December she doesn’t plan on running for a second term.

Biteman has been the president of the Senate for two years. He has been in the Senate since 2019. Before that, he was a representative for two years.

Before becoming a lawmaker, he was a landman in the oil, gas and mining industry for over 23 years, serving as a liaison between companies and landowners to manage and negotiate land use agreements and mineral rights. He also served on the volunteer fire department in Ranchester.

As a senator, he has sat on committees regarding management, rule and procedures, as well as select committees on capital financing and investments, and school finance recalibration. Plus, the Energy Council Committee.

During this year's legislative budget session, Biteman's bill to create an "energy dominance fund" to attract fossil fuel projects to the state was signed into law. Two of his bills, one that would allow anyone to sue a law enforcement agency for taking actions that infringe on someone's Second Amendment rights and another to get rid of a state financial account , were vetoed by the governor.

Campaign

In Biteman’s campaign announcement, he said he will fight to protect Wyoming’s energy industry by unleashing coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, uranium and rare earth resources.

“I've got a conservative record to back that up in the Wyoming Senate and House to prove it — the biggest tax cut in Wyoming history, energy dominance legislation, Second Amendment wins, and ratings from CPAC and Club for Growth,” he wrote. "That's the kind of representative I'll be in Washington. Someone Wyoming can be proud of who serves with integrity, stands with President Trump and his agenda, fights to make life more affordable for Wyoming's working families, and always puts our state first."

Besides energy, he lists Wyoming’s outdoor heritage, Second Amendment rights, agriculture, veterans, protecting the unborn and conservative leadership as his main issues.

In terms of agriculture, he says he will defend water rights and reduce regulation. He said he will also fight to preserve the state’s beef industry.

He also emphasized his support for the growth of the F.E. Warren Base in Cheyenne by pushing back on any effort to reduce its footprint.

