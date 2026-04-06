9 Republicans vie for Wyoming’s House seat. Friess is the latest

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A ninth Republican is running to fill Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat, joining a crowded race of Trump loyalists.

Steve Friess, a conservative activist of Jackson, described himself as a “Trump Republican dedicated to promoting the America First agenda, defending the freedoms that are a birthright of every American, and preserving the Wyoming way of life” in a press release announcing his candidacy.

“Too many career politicians talk about solving problems but never do,” he said. “They make big promises and then sell us out to the lobbyists and special interests. I'm a businessman, not a politician. I can’t be bought, and I’m running for Congress to fight for our conservative values, support President Trump in his battle for the heart and soul of America, and continue representing our state with the impactful leadership Congresswoman Hageman has.”

U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman announced late last year she’ll run for U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ seat. Lummis said she will not seek a second term .

On his campaign website , Friess said he’s pledged to pass the SAVE America Act that’ll require photo identification and proof of citizenship to vote, oppose tax increases, reduce regulations, defend the Second Amendment and protect Social Security and Medicare for Wyoming seniors.

He said he also supports term limits for members of Congress, a ban on representatives and senators trading stocks while in office and withholding congressional pay if Congress fails to pass a budget.

Friess is the son of businessman, philanthropist and GOP megadonor Foster Friess, who lost the Republican nomination for governor to Mark Gordon in 2018. The elder Friess founded the investment management firm Friess Associates in 1974. He died in 2021. The Friess family was an early backer of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that aims to educate and mobilize the next generation of conservatives.

Steve Friess said he’s been a resident of Wyoming for nearly three decades and that he grew up “in a middle-class family, bussing tables, painting houses, and selling knives door to door in high school before joining the family business.”

So far in the House race, campaign finance reports show current Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray leading the way with $500,000 raised. Casper entrepreneur Reid Rasner had raised over $210,000 by the end of December.

Former Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow , Casper Army veteran David Giralt , Casper veteran Kevin Christensen and Wyoming Senate Pres. Bo Biteman have also filed for the race.

Rancher Frank Chapman of Moran and former Cheyenne Rep. John B. Romero-Martinez have also announced runs.

All are Republicans and no Democrats have filed in the race.

These candidates all announced their campaigns after the last finance reporting period in December.

Wyoming’s primary election is on Aug. 18.