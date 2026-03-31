Former Cheyenne legislator joins crowded U.S. House race

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Republican John B. Romero-Martinez has announced his candidacy to be Wyoming’s U.S. House representative.

Romero-Martinez represented Cheyenne in the Wyoming House from 2021 to 2023. During his time as a representative, he served on the Labor, Health and Social Services, and Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committees. According to his LinkedIn profile , he served five years in the United States Air Force National Guard and works as a communication and cybersecurity specialist. He’s from Cheyenne and went to Laramie County Community College.

On his campaign website , he lists his top issues as putting America first, addressing gaps in the labor code and stopping abortion.

“I continue to see party politics and more recently since 2021 "caucus wars and factions within the republican party" divide our Legislature and slow true progress,” he wrote on his campaign website. “These reasons cause me to continue to reach out actively to state, national, and international leaders by phone, text, email, and the written and spoken word to influence and serve to bridge these divides, even when having gone through difficult paths.”

He also supports education freedom and says the Religious Freedom Restoration Act should become law. The act ensures religious freedom is protected and was passed by Congress in 1993. A Supreme Court decision in 1997 upheld it within the federal government, but not within state or local governments.

Romero-Martinez joins a crowded field in his bid to take Rep. Harriet Hageman’s seat. Hageman is vying to replace Sen. Cynthia Lummis in the upper chamber. Lummis announced in late December that she would not seek a second term .

Wyoming’s primary election is on Aug. 18. Voters must register with a party by May 13.

