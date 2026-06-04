Laramie attorney aims for U.S. Senate for a fourth time

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Laramie attorney will run for U.S. Senate for a fourth time.

John Holtz is among nearly a half dozen Republicans seeking to take up Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ seat after she retires at the end of her current term.

Holtz previously challenged both Lummis and Wyoming’s senior U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in 2018, 2020 and 2024.

In previous election questionnaires for Ballotpedia and WyoFile , he listed his top priorities as strengthening America’s defense, reducing the federal deficit, making Social Security non-taxable and exporting to Europe and Israel through the Straits of Gibraltar to broaden opportunities and ensure Wyoming’s natural resources “help our friends, not our enemies.”

Hotz served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973 to 1975, according to Ballotpedia . The bulk of his professional experience is in law. Holtz told WyoFile he was one of the youngest judges in state history and helped establish the circuit court system used in the state today.

He faces four opponents in the Republican primary, including current U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman , Jill Edwards, Samuel Mead and Jimmy Skovgard .

Two Democrats are also running: James Byrd and Billy Benavidez.

Wyoming’s primary election is on Aug. 18.