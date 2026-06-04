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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Laramie attorney aims for U.S. Senate for a fourth time

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published June 4, 2026 at 6:31 PM MDT
A mean wearing a suit and tie faces the camera. His lips are pursed, not quite a smile.
John Holtz

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Laramie attorney will run for U.S. Senate for a fourth time.

John Holtz is among nearly a half dozen Republicans seeking to take up Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ seat after she retires at the end of her current term.

Holtz previously challenged both Lummis and Wyoming’s senior U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in 2018, 2020 and 2024.

In previous election questionnaires for Ballotpedia and WyoFile, he listed his top priorities as strengthening America’s defense, reducing the federal deficit, making Social Security non-taxable and exporting to Europe and Israel through the Straits of Gibraltar to broaden opportunities and ensure Wyoming’s natural resources “help our friends, not our enemies.”

Hotz served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973 to 1975, according to Ballotpedia. The bulk of his professional experience is in law. Holtz told WyoFile he was one of the youngest judges in state history and helped establish the circuit court system used in the state today.

He faces four opponents in the Republican primary, including current U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, Jill Edwards, Samuel Mead and Jimmy Skovgard.

Two Democrats are also running: James Byrd and Billy Benavidez.

Wyoming’s primary election is on Aug. 18.
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 ElectionsU.S. Senate
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
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