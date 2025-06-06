Wyoming History - Celebrating 250 Years of America
Join us as we celebrate 250 years of America with a Wyoming feature. Check out news stories featuring our history, podcasts with Wyoming stories, photos displaying the beauty of the state, and even more content from Wyoming Public Media.
Wyoming 250 Content
Wyoming sheep wagons like those built by the Schulte Hardware Company of Casper provided sheep herders with a tiny house on wheels.
Wyoming Sounds with The Dauphin of Mississippi
Wyoming kicked off its semiquincentennial events on the grounds of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on July 10, with eight hours of history programming and entertainment, including a rededication of a Liberty Bell replica.
Gene Vidal, a pioneer of civil aviation, had executive roles with a number of early passenger airlines in the 1920s and 30s, including what was to become TWA, Eastern Airlines, and Northeast Airlines.
Travois were used to carry items like the cover for the teepee, food and clothing.
John D. Rockefeller was a petroleum industry tycoon and philanthropist who founded Standard Oil. He became the first American billionaire.
George Washington’s Farewell Address, written to the American public in 1796, outlined his intention to retire and his concerns about the future of the United States.
A Blackfeet artist hand sewed thousands of beads on a buffalo hide to make a face covering for a horse.
Gillian Welch on Wyoming Sounds live on Wyoming Sounds
Amelia Earhart was an aviation pioneer who disappeared, along with her plane, across the South Pacific as she was attempting an around-the-world flight.
Wyoming Stories.
Wyoming History Stories
Paleontologists collaborated with members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe to honor the fact that the dinosaur was found on the tribe’s ancestral lands. We hear how the project braided together two different ways of knowing from an Eastern Shoshone elder and a research scientist.
A Lakota historian on how the railroad impacted bison in the 19th century: “The buffalo would not cross the tracks”Donovin Sprague is a member of the Minnicoujou Lakota tribe and an instructor at Sheridan College. He said the transcontinental railroad took a big toll on bison habitat.
A beloved gift shop celebrating Buffalo Bill Cody closed. What’s that mean for the showman’s legacy?Denver Parks and Recreation says the more than 100-year-old log building needs work. The agency says the closure presents an opportunity to revisit how Cody’s story is told.
Known as the “red house,” it was originally owned by descendants of the region’s early settlers. It was slated for demolition before it was picked up off its foundation and moved 50 miles south.This was all coordinated by the local organization Shacks on Racks, which also bought the land and renovated the house, for a fraction of the typical price of new construction.
Archives on the Air.
Preservation of the Arapaho language and culture is the focus on the Arapaho Language and Culture camp, held each summer near Little Wind River.
Bicycling has been a popular pastime in Laramie for more than a century. Elmer Lovejoy, who owned Laramie’s bike shop, also helped found the Laramie Bicycle Club.
The artwork of Thomas Moran inspired Americans to take an interest in preserving the beauties of nature found in Yellowstone.
Chief Washakie was leader of the Eastern Shoshone from the 1840s until his death in 1900.He exhibited bravery, skills as an orator and diplomat, and a…
Shoshone Chief Tendoy led the Lemhi Shoshone from 1863 until his death in 1907. He was considered a friend by the white settlers of Lemhi Valley.
Wyoming Podcasts.
Exactly 100 years to the day after a woman named Eleanor Davis became the first recorded woman to ever climb the Grand Teton – a nearly 14,000 foot-tall mountain that’s the namesake for Grand Teton National Park – an all-female group of climbers is summiting the peak to celebrate her legacy. Hannah Habermann tagged along for the adventure.
Kirk Speckhals spent most of his summers in Wyoming mountain biking. He lives in Jackson Hole and always felt comfortable venturing into bear country. But that all changed on a beautiful August day when Kirk found himself face-to-face with a grizzly bear..
Museum Minute.
Pocket gophers get their name from their large fur-lined pockets used to store food.
Photography from the state.
1 of 6 — Photos I Want/Lars Kotthoff - Sunrise over Lake Marie. Wyoming'sNature.jpg
Sunrise over Lake Marie
Lars Kotthoff
2 of 6 — Photos I Want/Danielle Laumann - Dueling moose.jpeg
Dueling moose
Danielle Laurmann
3 of 6 — Photos I Want/Levi Hime - Winter at the Barn. Wyoming's History.jpg
Winter at the Barn
Levi Hime
4 of 6 — Photos I Want/Aleigha Wachtel - Wyoming Nature- Facing West Highland Cow faces towards the snowy range mountains West of Laramie.jpeg
Facing West Highland Cow faces towards the snowy range mountains West of Laramie
Aleigha Wachtel
5 of 6 — Photos I Want/Dana Gage - Wyomings Nature Medicine Bow Peak Sunset.jpg
Medicine Bow Peak Sunset
Dana Gage
6 of 6 — Photos I Want/Kristin Hugo - Old horse skeletons found at rural property. Category Wyoming's Nature.jpg
Old horse skeletons found at rural property.
Kristin Hugo