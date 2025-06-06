© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Wyoming History - Celebrating 250 Years of America

Join us as we celebrate 250 years of America with a Wyoming feature. Check out news stories featuring our history, podcasts with Wyoming stories, photos displaying the beauty of the state, and even more content from Wyoming Public Media.

Wyoming 250 Content


Wyoming Stories.


Wyoming History Stories

Archives on the Air.

Wyoming Podcasts.



Exactly 100 years to the day after a woman named Eleanor Davis became the first recorded woman to ever climb the Grand Teton – a nearly 14,000 foot-tall mountain that’s the namesake for Grand Teton National Park – an all-female group of climbers is summiting the peak to celebrate her legacy. Hannah Habermann tagged along for the adventure.



Kirk Speckhals spent most of his summers in Wyoming mountain biking. He lives in Jackson Hole and always felt comfortable venturing into bear country. But that all changed on a beautiful August day when Kirk found himself face-to-face with a grizzly bear..



Museum Minute.
MM Pocket Gopher (1).mp4


Photography from the state.


Sunrise over Lake Marie
1 of 6  — Photos I Want/Lars Kotthoff - Sunrise over Lake Marie. Wyoming'sNature.jpg
Sunrise over Lake Marie
Lars Kotthoff
Dueling moose
2 of 6  — Photos I Want/Danielle Laumann - Dueling moose.jpeg
Dueling moose
Danielle Laurmann
Winter at the Barn
3 of 6  — Photos I Want/Levi Hime - Winter at the Barn. Wyoming's History.jpg
Winter at the Barn
Levi Hime
Facing West Highland Cow faces towards the snowy range mountains West of Laramie
4 of 6  — Photos I Want/Aleigha Wachtel - Wyoming Nature- Facing West Highland Cow faces towards the snowy range mountains West of Laramie.jpeg
Facing West Highland Cow faces towards the snowy range mountains West of Laramie
Aleigha Wachtel
Medicine Bow Peak Sunset
5 of 6  — Photos I Want/Dana Gage - Wyomings Nature Medicine Bow Peak Sunset.jpg
Medicine Bow Peak Sunset
Dana Gage
Old horse skeletons found at rural property.
6 of 6  — Photos I Want/Kristin Hugo - Old horse skeletons found at rural property. Category Wyoming's Nature.jpg
Old horse skeletons found at rural property.
Kristin Hugo

More history from Wyoming.


museum minute image