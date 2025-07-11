Wyoming kicks off America’s 250th with history talks, food trucks and a big bell

Leading up to America’s 250th birthday marking the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence next Fourth of July, communities across the country are looking back at the past and celebrating our nation’s heritage and cultures.

Wyoming kicked off its semiquincentennial events on the grounds of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on July 10, with eight hours of history programming and entertainment. July 10 was also the day the state of Wyoming turned 135 years old.

Halfway through the day, people gathered in front of the Wyoming State Museum to learn about a 3,200-pound replica of the Liberty Bell that’s found in Philadelphia. The one in Wyoming even has a crack painted on it.

Nick Neylon, deputy director of Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, said his team worked with the Wyoming State Museum to restore the frame for the bell that was first brought to the state in 1950. The Truman administration gave copies to states to encourage investing in savings bonds as a path towards financial independence.

“ As a symbol, it's something that links us all together, that gives us a point of pride in who we are as a country and how we got there,” he said.

Neylon said the bell will be in front of the Wyoming State Museum for at least another year while a committee decides its permanent home. He hopes to see an exhibit about the bell in the future, with photos from when it was first brought here.

Dozens of events are planned leading up to and after next Fourth of July across the state, including a cowboy poetry gathering, an exhibit on Wyoming’s first female licensed doctor and archeology related programming.

“ This is a great opportunity for us to celebrate Wyoming's history, Wyoming's heritage, Wyoming's culture, and reflect on who we've been and how we got there, and find ways that, unified, we can move forward together for the next 250 years,” Neylon, who is also on the Governor’s Semiquincentennial Planning Task Force, said.

The task force is awarding $2 million in grant funding that was appropriated by the Legislature to projects that explore Wyoming history and connections to America. Awardees are listed below. A link to Gov. Mark Gordon’s grant announcements can be found here and here .

Thayne’s Roots: A Tribute to Wyoming’s Heritage - The Town of Thayne is commissioning a locally-led mural on the town’s community center. The mural will incorporate pioneers, Wyoming women and economic endeavors, drawing attention to Wyoming's national significance.

Wyoming Cowboys in the Development of Wyoming - The Gillette Rockpile Museum will create the inaugural permanent exhibit of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame. The exhibit will document the role of cowboys in Wyoming and celebrate the accomplishments of the more than 500 inductees since 2013.