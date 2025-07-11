Wyoming kicks off America’s 250th with history talks, food trucks and a big bell
Leading up to America’s 250th birthday marking the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence next Fourth of July, communities across the country are looking back at the past and celebrating our nation’s heritage and cultures.
Wyoming kicked off its semiquincentennial events on the grounds of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on July 10, with eight hours of history programming and entertainment. July 10 was also the day the state of Wyoming turned 135 years old.
Halfway through the day, people gathered in front of the Wyoming State Museum to learn about a 3,200-pound replica of the Liberty Bell that’s found in Philadelphia. The one in Wyoming even has a crack painted on it.
Nick Neylon, deputy director of Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, said his team worked with the Wyoming State Museum to restore the frame for the bell that was first brought to the state in 1950. The Truman administration gave copies to states to encourage investing in savings bonds as a path towards financial independence.
“ As a symbol, it's something that links us all together, that gives us a point of pride in who we are as a country and how we got there,” he said.
Neylon said the bell will be in front of the Wyoming State Museum for at least another year while a committee decides its permanent home. He hopes to see an exhibit about the bell in the future, with photos from when it was first brought here.
Dozens of events are planned leading up to and after next Fourth of July across the state, including a cowboy poetry gathering, an exhibit on Wyoming’s first female licensed doctor and archeology related programming.
“ This is a great opportunity for us to celebrate Wyoming's history, Wyoming's heritage, Wyoming's culture, and reflect on who we've been and how we got there, and find ways that, unified, we can move forward together for the next 250 years,” Neylon, who is also on the Governor’s Semiquincentennial Planning Task Force, said.
The task force is awarding $2 million in grant funding that was appropriated by the Legislature to projects that explore Wyoming history and connections to America. Awardees are listed below. A link to Gov. Mark Gordon’s grant announcements can be found here and here.
- Thayne’s Roots: A Tribute to Wyoming’s Heritage - The Town of Thayne is commissioning a locally-led mural on the town’s community center. The mural will incorporate pioneers, Wyoming women and economic endeavors, drawing attention to Wyoming's national significance.
- Wyoming Cowboys in the Development of Wyoming - The Gillette Rockpile Museum will create the inaugural permanent exhibit of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame. The exhibit will document the role of cowboys in Wyoming and celebrate the accomplishments of the more than 500 inductees since 2013.
- Legacy Films of Elk Mountain Citizens - The Town of Elk Mountain will create a film that incorporates the stories of generations of community members, recognizing the pivotal role that homesteaders, miners and timbermen played in the community before the town’s formal establishment. The film will honor the community’s history and act as a historical guide for younger residents.
- Carbon County Journey to 250 - A film project to bring attention to the history and significance of Carbon County.
- Celebrating America 250 in Park County - A variety of events will honor the past, celebrate the present and inspire the future would be spread between Cody, Powell and Meeteetse.
- Explore Niobrara, Celebrating America’s 250th - The county will establish an extensive network of QR codes and video recordings to educate both visitors and community members about various locations around Niobrara County. The project includes a partnership with the local high school’s Skills USA Chapter.
- Wyoming Archeology Month Poster and Wyoming Arts Council - The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and the Wyoming Arts Council partner up to do an annual poster celebrating Wyoming archeology. The theme will be “Galloping into the Past: Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of America in Wyoming.” Artists are asked to present an idea that showcases how horses have influenced Native Americans in Wyoming throughout time. The winning poster will be circulated around the state free of charge accompanied by a brochure on the topic.
- Heritage of the Cowboys - America 250 - The two-day Grand Encampment Cowboy Gathering celebrates America’s 250th anniversary through traditional cowboy music and poetry. The event will be an immersive, multi-generational experience celebrating the rich history of cowboys in Wyoming through their traditional songs and poetry.
- Native American Lifeways Film and Exhibit - The Grand Encampment Museum is looking to highlight Native American presence, life and trade routes through the Encampment River Valley and expand their Native American exhibit through the collection of more artifacts. A film will be created and played to accompany the exhibit.
- Carbon County Museum - The museum will celebrate the accomplishments of one of the many influential women from Wyoming in a new exhibit: Dr. Lillian Heath. Dr. Heath was the first licensed female doctor in the state, performed the autopsy on the outlaw George Parrot and even interacted with Thomas Edison.
- Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue: Wyoming’s Role in a Nationwide Musical Celebration - The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will participate in the Rhapsody National Initiative, a historic 50-state orchestral movement dedicated to rebuilding America’s musical revolution. The project aims to unite orchestras from around the country and encourage audiences to reflect on American history.
- Laramie County School District Project - The City of Cheyenne and Laramie County America 250 Commission are partnering with Laramie County School District No. 1 and No. 2 to showcase America's revolutionary history through the Declaration of Independence. Contests for various age groups will be created that will challenge students to connect aspects of the Revolutionary War to Wyoming values.