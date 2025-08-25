Around Wyoming, Monday, August 25

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 24, 1888, Governor Thomas Moonlight refused to pardon a woman convicted of rustling. We don’t know why. On August 26, 1896, the first ever newspaper in Big Horn County was published in Basin. It was called the Basin City Herald. On August 26, 1920, twelve motorists began driving from Denver to Yellowstone to inaugurate the National Park-to-Park Highway. On August 26, 1947, Rep. Frank Barrett said that his bill to make Fort Caspar a national monument would be reintroduced during the next session of Congress. Fort Caspar still has not been named as a national monument. On August 27, 1897, a snake oil salesman in Casper advertised a product that could remove warts, moles, corns, and cancers. On August 29, 1904, a trunk with a headless body in it was found on the Shoshone River. It was the third body found like this. On August 29, 1985, rockstar Neil Young performed at a fundraising concert for Cheyenne flood victims.