Archives on the Air 263: Laramie Bicycle Club – Elmer F. Lovejoy papers

Bicycling in Laramie has been a popular pastime since the late 1800s. In fact, it was so popular that at one point there were three cycling clubs – the Gem City Cyclers, the Laramie Cycling Club and the Laramie Bicycle Club.

Elmer Lovejoy owned and operated Laramie’s bike shop. He also built Laramie’s first tandem bike. He was one of the founding members of the Laramie Bicycle Club, which was chartered with 29 members, including 5 honorary women.

Besides encouraging members in the pastime of bicycling, the club organized meets, tours and races. A captain led all road riders, and a series of bugle calls was used to alert riders to speed up, slow down and ride in formation.

The club was also a social gathering place, with billiards and pool tables, chess, checkers and card games. Gambling was forbidden, though.

Learn more about the early days of biking in Laramie in Elmer F. Lovejoy’s papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.