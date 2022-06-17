© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
archives_on_the_air.png
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 263: Laramie Bicycle Club – Elmer F. Lovejoy papers

Published June 17, 2022 at 8:57 AM MDT
Laramie Bicycle Club - Elmer F. Lovejoy Papers image1.jpg
1 of 4  — Laramie Bicycle Club - Elmer F. Lovejoy Papers image1.jpg
Image 1: The Laramie Bicycle Club in front of their clubhouse, March 7, 1895. Box 1, Elmer F. Lovejoy papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Laramie Bicycle Club - Elmer F. Lovejoy Papers image2.jpg
2 of 4  — Laramie Bicycle Club - Elmer F. Lovejoy Papers image2.jpg
Image 2: Elmer Lovejoy with the custom designed tandem bicycle he built, 1894. Box 1, Elmer F. Lovejoy papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Laramie Bicycle Club - Elmer F. Lovejoy Papers image3.jpg
3 of 4  — Laramie Bicycle Club - Elmer F. Lovejoy Papers image3.jpg
Image 3: Elmer Lovejoy’s bicycle shop in Laramie, 1895. Box 1, Elmer F. Lovejoy papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Laramie Bicycle Club - Elmer F. Lovejoy Papers image4.jpg
4 of 4  — Laramie Bicycle Club - Elmer F. Lovejoy Papers image4.jpg
Image 4: Interior of the Laramie Bicycle Club clubhouse, March 31, 1895. Box 1, Elmer F. Lovejoy papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Bicycling in Laramie has been a popular pastime since the late 1800s. In fact, it was so popular that at one point there were three cycling clubs – the Gem City Cyclers, the Laramie Cycling Club and the Laramie Bicycle Club.

Elmer Lovejoy owned and operated Laramie’s bike shop. He also built Laramie’s first tandem bike. He was one of the founding members of the Laramie Bicycle Club, which was chartered with 29 members, including 5 honorary women.

Besides encouraging members in the pastime of bicycling, the club organized meets, tours and races. A captain led all road riders, and a series of bugle calls was used to alert riders to speed up, slow down and ride in formation.

The club was also a social gathering place, with billiards and pool tables, chess, checkers and card games. Gambling was forbidden, though.

Learn more about the early days of biking in Laramie in Elmer F. Lovejoy’s papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

