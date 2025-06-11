© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Welcome to Wyoming Sounds

Gillian Welch on Wyoming Sounds

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published June 11, 2025 at 3:01 PM MDT
Gillian Welch on Wyoming Sounds

Award-winning acoustic duo and Americana favorites Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

are set to play at the Center for the Arts Park in Jackson on June 28th. Their latest album Woodland, won a Grammy for Best Folk album. Grady Kirkpatrick spoke to Gillian Welch about some of the new songs, their beginnings,

O Brother, and performing live at some of the best concert halls in the world. 

More information:
Website link
The Center Benefit Featuring Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
