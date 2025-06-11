Gillian Welch on Wyoming Sounds

Award-winning acoustic duo and Americana favorites Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

are set to play at the Center for the Arts Park in Jackson on June 28th. Their latest album Woodland, won a Grammy for Best Folk album. Grady Kirkpatrick spoke to Gillian Welch about some of the new songs, their beginnings,

O Brother, and performing live at some of the best concert halls in the world.

More information:

The Center Benefit Featuring Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

