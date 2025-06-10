© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Amelia Earhart #498: Eugene L. Vidal Papers

Published June 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Amelia Earhart. Box 44, Eugene L. Vidal papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — Amelia Earhart - Eugene L. Vidal Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Amelia Earhart. Box 44, Eugene L. Vidal papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Letter from Amelia Earhart to Gene Vidal, May 8, 1935. Box 44, Eugene L. Vidal papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Amelia Earhart - Eugene L. Vidal Papers image2.jpg
Letter from Amelia Earhart to Gene Vidal, May 8, 1935. Box 44, Eugene L. Vidal papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Airmail envelope flown by Amelia Earhart from Honolulu, Hawaii to Oakland, California, January 11, 1935. Box 3, Eugene L. Vidal papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Amelia Earhart - Eugene L. Vidal Papers image3.jpg
Airmail envelope flown by Amelia Earhart from Honolulu, Hawaii to Oakland, California, January 11, 1935. Box 3, Eugene L. Vidal papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart took her first flight in 1920 at an airshow in California and immediately knew she wanted to become a pilot. Earhart employed a female pilot as her flight instructor and before long had purchased her first plane. Earhart began setting records almost immediately – at the age of twenty-five she set a world record for female pilots by flying to an altitude of 14,000 feet.

Earhart was an early advocate, encouraging women to take up flying. She was an executive at fledgling passenger airline companies. And she continued to break records in her twenties and thirties. She also married George Putnam. They had an unconventional relationship, and unusually for the time, Earhart did not adopt Putnam’s last name.
 
In 1936 she began planning a round-the-world flight which commenced in 1937. The first attempt was abandoned when an accident damaged Earhart’s plane. It was on the second round-the-world attempt that Earhart’s plane disappeared as she was flying from New Guinea to Howland Island, across the South Pacific. Speculation continues today as to what might have happened to Earhart and her plane.

See the Eugene L. Vidal papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250