Around Wyoming, Friday, July 24

A local athlete recently competed in an international soccer tournament. The Sheridan Press reports Aleks Carroll traveled to Sweden for the Gothia Cup as part of the U15 ‘A’ team out of Dallas. The team won all three of their matches leading up to the playoffs, where they were knocked out. Carroll says the experience is one that will last him a lifetime.

Rawlins Walmart customers are being welcomed with a new mural. The Rawlins Times reports as part of the store’s remodel, it commissioned a mural to reflect the local community. The new art depicts local landmarks and wildlife, as two people hike by and a small plane soars across the sky, pulling a banner with the town’s name emblazoned on it.

Eleven unique Wyoming pups have found new homes. The Powell Tribune reports Tia Phillips’ pit bull got out and, shortly after, had a litter of puppies. It didn’t take long for Phillips to realize she had a pack of illegal wolf-dog hybrids on her hands, which was genetically confirmed. So, she worked secretly to find the high maintenance pups a new home. A few were adopted out of state, and most are now being trained in Colorado to work with veterans with PTSD.

And, according to SeatPick, Wyoming is the 16th best state for concertgoers.