© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, July 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM MDT

A local athlete recently competed in an international soccer tournament. The Sheridan Press reports Aleks Carroll traveled to Sweden for the Gothia Cup as part of the U15 ‘A’ team out of Dallas. The team won all three of their matches leading up to the playoffs, where they were knocked out. Carroll says the experience is one that will last him a lifetime.

Rawlins Walmart customers are being welcomed with a new mural. The Rawlins Times reports as part of the store’s remodel, it commissioned a mural to reflect the local community. The new art depicts local landmarks and wildlife, as two people hike by and a small plane soars across the sky, pulling a banner with the town’s name emblazoned on it.

Eleven unique Wyoming pups have found new homes. The Powell Tribune reports Tia Phillips’ pit bull got out and, shortly after, had a litter of puppies. It didn’t take long for Phillips to realize she had a pack of illegal wolf-dog hybrids on her hands, which was genetically confirmed. So, she worked secretly to find the high maintenance pups a new home. A few were adopted out of state, and most are now being trained in Colorado to work with veterans with PTSD.

And, according to SeatPick, Wyoming is the 16th best state for concertgoers.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.