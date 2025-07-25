Around Wyoming, Monday, July 28

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 28, 1871, the Hayden Geological Survey reached the shores of Yellowstone Lake and assembled the first known boat to sail on it. On July 28, 1887, soon-to-be botanist Aven Nelson arrived in Laramie. He was one of the original six faculty members of the University of Wyoming. On July 29, 1872, Nathaniel Langford and James Stevenson claimed to have made the first ascent of the Grand Teton, though this is disputed. On July 29, 1878, a party, including the inventor Thomas Edison and noted astronomer Henry Draper, watched a total solar eclipse from Rawlins. Surveyor William “Billy” Owens witnessed that same eclipse from the top of Medicine Bow Peak. On August 1, 1870, pay day resulted in increased hospital admissions at Fort Laramie. On August 1, 1915, the first automobiles entered Yellowstone National Park.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on July 28, 1978, the university’s infrared observatory on Jelm Mountain was dedicated. Pulitzer Prize-winning author and scientist Carl Sagan and University of California scientist Gregory Burbidge attended the ceremony.