Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming reach Express Transfer agreement

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Sheridan College (SC) is the latest to reach an Express Transfer Agreement with the University of Wyoming (UW). The agreement provides a clear academic pathway for Sheridan College’s students to complete their bachelor’s degree at UW.

Six degree programs will be part of the agreement this year, with more planned for the future. Through the program, SC and UW advisers work together to help participating students understand coursework, degree planning and the full transfer process.

For the 2026-27 academic year, Sheridan College students pursuing pathways in criminal justice, exercise science, plant sciences, psychology, rangeland management and software development may participate in the agreement. These pathways connect to UW bachelor’s degree programs in criminal justice and criminology; kinesiology and health promotion; physical education teacher education K-12; plant production and protection; psychology; ranch management and agricultural leadership; rangeland ecology and watershed management; and applied software development.

Central Wyoming College, Northwest College, and Western Wyoming Community College reached Express Transfer Agreements this year. Laramie County Community College was the pilot program in 2025.