Women in the west, snow drought, and more...

Today on the show, on this season’s last episode of Cheyenne Roundup, Maggie and Jordan recap new laws, the governor's vetoes and how the Freedom Caucus’s priorities fared. The pages of Cheyenne’s daily newspaper no longer include a police blotter. We hear from a reporter on what other changes they’re making to covering crime and public safety. And a photographer originally from Powell set out to find the Wyoming women shaping the West. Those stories and more.

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