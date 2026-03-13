Women in the west, snow drought, and more...
Stories
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This spring is the 35th anniversary of the Cheyenne Chamber Singers. For the celebration, artistic director and conductor Sean Ambrose chose a performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Requiem.”
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A new book tells the stories of 25 women, from the state’s first female chief justice to a pilot.
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The Legislature adjourned with a budget and over 90 new laws on the books. On this season’s last episode, WyoFile's Maggie Mullen and Wyoming Public Radio's Jordan Uplinger recap what passed, back-and-forth between the governor and lawmakers, and what happens next.
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“It doesn’t mean we don’t report on arrests,” criminal justice reporter Ivy Secrest told WPR. “But it does mean that we have to be really cognizant about what crimes we cover in depth and what crimes do a lot more harm reporting on than good.”
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Cross-country ski areas are doing their best to adapt, but they lack the same tools available in the far bigger downhill skiing industry.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, on this season’s last episode of Cheyenne Roundup, Maggie and Jordan recap new laws, the governor's vetoes and how the Freedom Caucus’s priorities fared. The pages of Cheyenne’s daily newspaper no longer include a police blotter. We hear from a reporter on what other changes they’re making to covering crime and public safety. And a photographer originally from Powell set out to find the Wyoming women shaping the West. Those stories and more.