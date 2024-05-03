UW football, supporting single moms, and more
Segments
-
In Wyoming, more than 3,239 small businesses opened across the state between March 2021 and 2022. During that time, almost 2,433 others closed. While some economists say that's a positive trend, the owners and employees of the businesses that went under may feel differently. But those numbers didn't stop Chuck and Kay Bybee from fulfilling their dream of owning a record shop.
-
Over the past four decades, Climb Wyoming has worked to break cycles of generational poverty in a state where almost a third of families with single moms live below the poverty line. The nonprofit has served over 10,000 moms and 25,000 of their children – that’s more than the third largest city in Wyoming.
-
The Mexican government has opened an office in Teton County to help people from Tlaxcala with immigration and reunite families across borders.
-
In their election last month, University of Wyoming (UW) students chose new leadership to represent them. Members of student government both past and present saw this election as a microcosm of the partisan debates and influences now descending on campus.
-
Wyoming voters will have to navigate some new rules this year. The absentee voting period has shrunk. And crossover voting has been outlawed. That means that if you want to vote in a primary election this year, you’ll have to register as a Republican or Democrat this month before candidate filing begins. Wyoming Public Radio’s Jeff Victor sat down with Albany County Clerk Kayla White to learn what’s different about this year’s election cycle.
-
As the spring sun warms the long frozen plains of Wyoming, the University of Wyoming (UW) football team has just wrapped up its spring camp, leaving fans eager and optimistic for the upcoming season.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, a conservative student group at the University of Wyoming has become a significant presence in campus politics. Almost a third of families with single moms live in poverty in the state and one organization is helping to change that. And we learn about how a couple decides to buy a record shop in Cheyenne – despite competition from national chains and a tough environment for small shops. Those stories and more.