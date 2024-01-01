Weston Pope

As a Texas native, Weston is no stranger to sports. His love for football has motivated him to pursue a career in sports broadcast journalism. Weston is a senior at UW majoring in Communication with the anticipation to graduate in May 2024. Working as a sports journalism intern for Wyoming Public Radio gives Weston a great opportunity to explore his passion and deliver engaging sports content. When he's not working for WPR, he enjoys snowboarding, fishing, hunting, camping, exercising, watching football, reading, and hanging out with his wife and friends.