Paityn Hulstrom

Paityn HulstromSports Intern
Paityn is from Colorado and has always had a love for sports. Growing up, she loved to watch and play them and she hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism/broadcasting. Paityn is currently a freshman at the University of Wyoming studying journalism and working as a sports intern at Wyoming Public Radio. She enjoys watching all kinds of sports, especially hockey, spending time outdoors and hanging out with her friends and family!
In a thrilling grudge match on the gridiron, the Wyoming Cowboys came out on top over the Toledo Rockets in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Saturday.