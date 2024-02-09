© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces: Podcast
Open Spaces

February 9, 2024

By Alex Hager,
Caitlin TanChris ClementsDavid DudleyHannah HabermannPaityn HulstromTaylor Saunders
Published February 9, 2024 at 5:39 PM MST
singularityhub.com
Segments
Listen To The Full Show
  • Open Spaces: Podcast
    Open Spaces, February 9, 2024
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, WyoFile and Wyoming Public Radio political reporters preview the upcoming legislative budget session. Maybe you’ve noticed your electricity bills going up. Well, state lawmakers are trying to address that in some bills they’ve drafted. When it comes to the Colorado River, there’s not enough water to go around. But a historic piece of water ownership is about to change hands, and you can see it right off the side of the highway. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Alex Hager
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
See stories by Chris Clements
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
See stories by David Dudley
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
See stories by Hannah Habermann
Paityn Hulstrom
Paityn is from Colorado and has always had a love for sports. Growing up, she loved to watch and play them and she hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism/broadcasting. Paityn is currently a freshman at the University of Wyoming studying journalism and working as a sports intern at Wyoming Public Radio. She enjoys watching all kinds of sports, especially hockey, spending time outdoors and hanging out with her friends and family!
See stories by Paityn Hulstrom
Taylor Saunders
Originally from Casper, Wyoming, Taylor moved to Laramie, Wyoming in the fall of 2020. She is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in jazz at the University of Wyoming. She has participated in many musical ensembles on campus, including the University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and the Western Thunder Marching Band. In her free time, she enjoys playing video games, watching cartoons, camping, and swimming.
See stories by Taylor Saunders