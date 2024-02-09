February 9, 2024
Segments
Water from the Shoshone hydropower plant near Glenwood Springs, Colorado, will be purchased by the Colorado River District. It's part of an expensive effort to keep water flowing to the farms, cities and rivers of Western Colorado, and away from fast-growing cities and towns around Denver.
Have you noticed your electric bill going up? Well, there are a lot of reasons why – everything from a volatile fossil fuel market to extreme weather to efforts to save Wyoming’s coal industry. So state lawmakers are proposing several bills for the upcoming budget session. They aim to keep rates affordable and electricity reliable. But, some say these efforts are making it more confusing
The Cheyenne Roundup, a partnership of Wyoming Public Radio and WyoFile, is back for its second seasonIt's that time of year again time for lawmakers to assemble in Cheyenne for the legislative session. Wyoming Public Radio has partnered with WyoFile to bring you the Cheyenne Roundup, a weekly roundtable of our political reporters. Today, they're going to preview the upcoming budget session.
Betsy Gaines Quammen is the author of a new book titled "True West: Myth and Mending on the Far Side of America." The book explores polarization, extremism, and the impact of the pandemic on the landscapes and communities of the West. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann spoke with Quammen about what she learned in the process of writing the book.
This past season, the Wyoming volleyball team ended with a record of 22-10, which was a significant change from the 2022 season when they only won ten games. This is thanks to the changes implemented by new head coach Kaylee Prigge, who came into this season looking to re-establish the cowgirl toughness.
