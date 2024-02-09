© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces, February 9, 2024

Published February 9, 2024 at 3:34 PM MST
Today on the show, WyoFile and Wyoming Public Radio political reporters preview the upcoming legislative budget session. Maybe you’ve noticed your electricity bills going up. Well, state lawmakers are trying to address that in some bills they’ve drafted. When it comes to the Colorado River, there’s not enough water to go around. But a historic piece of water ownership is about to change hands, and you can see it right off the side of the highway. Those stories and more.

