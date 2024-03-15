© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
UW swimmers remembered, entreprenuership in the state, and more

By Chris Clements,
David DudleyHannah HabermannJordan UplingerOlivia WeitzWeston Pope
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:19 PM MDT
    Today on the show, the University of Wyoming mourned and remembered three UW swimmers that were killed in a car crash at the end of February. Casper is home to Wyoming’s only remaining procedural abortion clinic. Its existence is threatened by a bill passed during this year’s legislative session. Brick-and-mortar Wyoming Food Freedom stores are helping producers expand their market throughout the state. Plus, we hear from the Superintendent of Yellowstone on ways the park is trying to improve employee housing. Those stories and more.

Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his current internship with Wyoming Public Radio and NPR.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
Weston Pope
As a Texas native, Weston is no stranger to sports. His love for football has motivated him to pursue a career in sports broadcast journalism. Weston is a senior at UW majoring in Communication with the anticipation to graduate in May 2024.
