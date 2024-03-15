UW swimmers remembered, entreprenuership in the state, and more

Today on the show, the University of Wyoming mourned and remembered three UW swimmers that were killed in a car crash at the end of February. Casper is home to Wyoming’s only remaining procedural abortion clinic. Its existence is threatened by a bill passed during this year’s legislative session. Brick-and-mortar Wyoming Food Freedom stores are helping producers expand their market throughout the state. Plus, we hear from the Superintendent of Yellowstone on ways the park is trying to improve employee housing. Those stories and more.

