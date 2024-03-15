UW swimmers remembered, entreprenuership in the state, and more
Segments
-
Wellspring Health Access in Casper has faced arson, a local backlash, and near-constant protest since it opened nearly a year ago. Now, a bill that passed the Legislature aims to place regulations on the only remaining clinic that provides procedural abortions in the state.
-
Lawmakers worked on a range of bills meant to help Wyomingites meet property tax bills inflated by pandemic era home values. Rep. Liz Storer (D-Jackson) said that she and her constituents have felt the impact acutely. So, she began working toward property tax reform for citizens across the state.
-
Local foods stores throughout the state are giving producers another option to get food onto Wyoming plates – an option that’s a little more consistent than your typical farmers market.
-
After more than two years of work, officials in Park County on March 19 will decide whether or not to adopt a document that will guide future land use decisions.
-
With low inventory and high prices in gateway communities, housing for Yellowstone National Park employees has been an issue for awhile. Wyoming Public Radio’s Olivia Weitz spoke to Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly about how the park will use a recently announced $40 million gift to continue investing in employee housing.
-
On a Wednesday evening, University of Wyoming (UW) students, faculty and community poured into the Arena-Auditorium on the UW Campus. Even though a couple hundred people were in this basketball arena it was eerily quiet and felt empty. They were there to attend the celebration of life memorial in honor of the three UW swimmers who passed away in a single vehicle crash on US Highway 287.
Listen to the Full Show
-
