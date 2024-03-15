© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

UW swimmers remembered, entrepreneurship in the state, and more

By Wyoming Public Media
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:00 PM MDT
Today on the show, the University of Wyoming mourned and remembered three UW swimmers that were killed in a car crash at the end of February. Casper is home to Wyoming’s only remaining procedural abortion clinic. Its existence is threatened by a bill passed during this year’s legislative session. Brick-and-mortar Wyoming Food Freedom stores are helping producers expand their market throughout the state. Plus, we hear from the Superintendent of Yellowstone on ways the park is trying to improve employee housing. Those stories and more.

