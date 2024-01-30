In the 240th basketball meeting between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State Rams, the Cowboys beat the Rams in overtime

The Wyoming Cowboys took their grit and determination to the hardwood last Saturday as they beat Colorado State 79-76 in an overtime thriller. With the win, Wyoming moves to 11-9 overall, 4-3 in conference play and 8-1 at home.

The Cowboys managed to get an early 5-0 lead over the Rams, but it wouldn’t last long. Colorado State quickly answered with seven points of their own making it 7-7. The Rams kept Wyoming from scoring for over four minutes and took a three point lead. Wyoming responded by holding Colorado State scoreless for over four minutes and took a 15-10 lead with scores from Caden Powell, Sam Griffin, and Mason Walters. After a back and forth first half, the Pokes went into halftime leading 31-28.

Colorado State entered the second half firing on all cylinders. They went on a quick 8-0 run to put themselves up 36-31 over the Pokes. Cam Wanyamu broke the silence with a two point bucket making it 36-33. With a couple scores from Brendan Wenzel and Kael Combs, the Cowboys tied the game 40-40 inside the 14 minute mark.

Late in the second half, the Rams went on a 10-0 run making it 56-48 with under five minutes left in the game. With 1:11 left, the Rams led by 11 points as fans began exiting the Arena Auditorium. But with the help of Sam Griffin and Mason Walters, the Pokes went on a 12-1 run in the final 71 seconds to send it to overtime. Mason Walters scored the final bucket in regulation to tie up the game 65-65. The Cowboys went on to score 14 points in overtime and win the game.

The Cowboys made 44 percent of their shots from the field compared to Colorado State who made 41 percent. Colorado State had more success from the arc, making 10 three pointers, but Wyoming outscored them in the paint 40-28 and scored 16 points off of the Rams' eleven turnovers.

Once again, Sam Griffin led the Cowboys in scoring with 24 points while Akuel Kot finished the day with 18 of his own. For Colorado State, Patrick Cartier led with 19 points. Isaiah Stevens contributed with 17 points and nine assists.

The Cowboys will look to continue their good fortune as they hit the road to take on Air Force on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The game is set for a 7 p.m. start.